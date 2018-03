BRIEF-Accell Group NV FY Net Turnover EUR 1.07 Billion

March 9 (Reuters) - Accell Group Nv:

* FY NET TURNOVER EUR 1.07 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.05 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR 10.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 38.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES REALISATION OF € 60 MILLION TO € 80 MILLION IN STRUCTURAL SAVINGS ON AN ANNUAL BASIS BY 2022

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN GROUP TURNOVER AND A HIGHER UNDERLYING OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018

* HIELKE SYBESMA (CFO) DECIDED TO LEAVE THE CO AS OF 1 MAY 2018 AND WILL STEP DOWN FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS OF 25 APRIL