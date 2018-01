Jan 23 (Reuters) - ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG: ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE A CORPORATE BOND

* ‍NEW CORPORATE BOND WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF THREE YEARS​

* RESOLVED TO ISSUE A CORPORATE BOND WITH A TARGET VOLUME OF EUR100 MILLION

* ‍TO USE NET ISSUE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS OF NEW REAL ESTATE ASSETS IN GERMANY​

* MAY TEMPORARILY INVEST PROCEEDS IN SHORT-TERM HIGHLY LIQUID INVESTMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)