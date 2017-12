Dec 3 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE APPOINTS FINANCIAL SERVICES EXECUTIVE WEI ZHU CHAIRMAN OF ACCENTURE GREATER CHINA

* WEI ZHU WILL SUCCEED CHUAN NEO CHONG AS THE CHAIRMAN OF ACCENTURE GREATER CHINA