March 6 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL

* ACCENTURE PLC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ACCENTURE PLC - MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: