Nov 7 (Reuters) - Accenture PLC

* Accenture names John Goodman chief executive of Accenture Federal Services

* Accenture - ‍ Goodman succeeds David Moskovitz, who will remain with AFS through end of Accenture’s 2018 fiscal year, Aug. 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)