BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05

June 22 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc

* Accenture reports strong third-quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $8.85 billion to $9.1 billion

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 5 percent to 8 percent in local currency

* Says Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2017

* Quarterly ‍new bookings were $9.8 billion, with record consulting bookings of $5.2 billion and outsourcing bookings of $4.6 billion​

* Says now expects GAAP operating margin for full fiscal year to be approximately 13.3 percent

* Says for fiscal 2017, company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in range of $4.6 billion to $4.9 billion

* Says outlook for full 2017 fiscal year now assumes that foreign-exchange impact on its results in u.s. Dollars will be negative 1 percent

* Says ‍consulting net revenues for quarter were $4.82 billion, an increase of 4 percent in U.S. dollars​

* Quarterly ‍outsourcing net revenues were $4.05 billion, an increase of 6 percent in U.S. dollars and 7 percent in local currency​

* Says ‍gross margin for quarter was 32.8 percent, compared with 31.9 percent for Q3 last year​

* Says in May 2017, co recorded a settlement charge of approximately $510 million, pre-tax, in connection with termination of its U.S. pension plan

* Q4 revenue view $8.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍now expects FY 2017 diluted GAAP EPS to be in range of $5.37 to $5.44, including $0.47 impact of pension settlement charge​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says excluding settlement charge, company now expects EPS to be in range of $5.84 to $5.91 for 2017

* Says ‍revenues before reimbursements for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were $8.87 billion, compared with $8.43 billion​

* Q3 revenue view $8.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: