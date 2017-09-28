FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accenture reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.48
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Accenture reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc

* Accenture reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 GAAP earnings per share $6.36 to $6.60

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 5 to 8 percent

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $9.1 billion to $9.35 billion

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue up 2 percent

* Accenture Plc - ‍increases semi-annual cash dividend 10 pct, to $1.33 per share​

* Accenture Plc says ‍gross margin for Q4 was 31.5 percent, compared with 31.3 percent for Q4 of fiscal 2016​

* Accenture Plc qtrly ‍consulting net revenues were $4.93 billion, an increase of 7 percent in both U.S. Dollars and local currency​

* Accenture Plc qtrly ‍outsourcing net revenues were $4.22 billion, an increase of 9 percent in U.S. Dollars and 8 percent in local currency​

* Accenture Plc - accenture expects operating margin for full fiscal year 2018 to be in range of 14.9 percent to 15.1 percent

* Accenture Plc - ‍new bookings are $10.1 billion for Q4 and $37.4 billion for full year​

* Accenture Plc - for fiscal 2018, company expects operating cash flow to be in range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion

* Accenture - for Q1 2018 co assumes a positive 2 percent foreign-exchange impact compared with Q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Accenture Plc - full 2018 fiscal year assumes foreign-exchange impact on results in U.S. Dollars will be positive 3 percent compared with fiscal 2017​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $37.26 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $9.13 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Accenture plc - ‍board of directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $1.33 per share​

* Accenture Plc - qtrly revenues $9.64 billion versus $8.97 bln‍​

* Q4 revenue view $9.01 billion - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Accenture Plc qtrly revenues before reimbursements (net revenues) $9.15 billion versus $$8.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.