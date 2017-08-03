FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Search Technologies
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 3, 2017 / 4:39 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Search Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Accenture Plc:

* Accenture acquires Search Technologies to expand its content analytics and enterprise search capabilities

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* ‍search Technologies is now part of Accenture Analytics​

* Kamran Khan, president and CEO of Search Technologies, will lead a new content analytics team within Accenture Analytics​

* As part of deal, a new delivery center will be established in Costa Rica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

