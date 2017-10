Oct 26 (Reuters) - ACCESS BANK PLC:

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME AT 121.47 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 106.37 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 72.91 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 68.99 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Link to press release: bit.ly/2yT7qOT Further company coverage: