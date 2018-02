Feb 9 (Reuters) - Acciona SA:

* SAYS IS IN TALKS WITH CONTOUR GLOBAL OVER POSSIBLE STRATEGIC OPERATION INVOLVING ENERGY ASSETS

* SAYS CURRENTLY THESE NEGOTIATIONS ARE SUSPENDED

* SAYS NEITHER VALUATIONS, NOR OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS MENTIONED IN MEDIA REPORTS REFLECT REALITY OF OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)