Feb 14 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp:

* ACCO BRANDS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* ACCO BRANDS CORP - ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* ACCO BRANDS CORP - COMPANY WILL PAY A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.06 PER SHARE ($0.24 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: