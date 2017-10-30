FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.28
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp says Q3 earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp-

* Acco Brands Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 sales $532.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $529.7 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 3 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acco Brands Corp - ‍company now expects sales to increase 24%-26% and adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 for FY17​

* Acco Brands Corp - ‍continues to expect 2017 free cash flow of approximately $150 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.