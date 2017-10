Oct 4 (Reuters) - ACCORHOTELS:

* ACCORHOTELS AND SNCF GROUP SIGN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE ORIENT EXPRESS BRAND

* WILL BE ACQUIRING A 50% STAKE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ORIENT EXPRESS

* INTENDS TO BUILD ON THIS PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN LEADERSHIP IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT