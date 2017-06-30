FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 30, 2017 / 7:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells extraordinary shareholders meeting:

* Say group in "extremely active" discussions with potential investors over sale of stake in property unit HotelInvest.

* Says he hopes to have a deal with investors over property unit by autumn or end of the year

* Says confident HotelInvest's asset value can exceed 10 billion euros at a later stage against 6.6 billion euros at end 2016.

* Shareholders meeting on Friday to approve plan to turn the HotelInvest property business into a separate legal entity to be known as AccorInvest prior to selling part of its capital to institutional investors.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.