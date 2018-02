Feb 21 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells a conference call:

* EXPECTS FINALISATION OF MANTRA DEAL DURING Q2 - CEO

* CEO SAYS THAT TRENDS SEEN IN 2017 WILL CONTINUE IN 2018, NOTABLY IN ASIA, EUROPE

* CEO SAYS SAUDI PRINCE ALWALEED REMAINS GROUP‘S THIRD-LARGEST SHAREHOLDER

* CEO SAYS “CONFIDENT” OVER 2018

* CEO SAYS 2018 WILL PROBABLY BE BETTER IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)