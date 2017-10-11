FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co
Sections
Featured
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
Trying to unlock Brexit, May to make offer on EU citizens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 11, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Accrelist says Summit Planners Advisory Group & Liu Song to subscribe shares in capital of co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Accrelist Ltd

* Summit Planners Advisory Group and Liu Song to subscribe 500 million new ordinary shares in capital of company for consideration of S$4 million​

* ‍Estimated net proceeds from proposed placement is about S$3.9 million ​

* ‍Each of subscribers shall be subscribing to 250 million subscription shares at S$0.008 per subscription share​

* Intends to use 75 percent of net proceeds from proposed placement to support m&a activities in e-medical arena, for we crowdfunding ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.