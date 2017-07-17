FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Accuray sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Accuray Inc

* Accuray announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Sees Q4 revenue about $111.5 million to $112 million

* Sees FY revenue about $382.8 million to $383.3 million

* Accuray Inc says ending backlog as of June 30 is expected to be approximately $453 million

* Accuray expects to finish fiscal year with approximately $108 million in cash, cash equivalents & investments

* Accuray Inc says gross product orders for Q4 are expected to be approximately $86 million

* Preliminary revenue and product order results for Q4 and fiscal year 2017 expected to be in line with guidance provided in april

* Q4 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.