FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AcelRx Pharma receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Dsuvia™ NDA
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 12, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-AcelRx Pharma receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Dsuvia™ NDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Dsuvia™ NDA

* AcelRx - ‍CRL states that FDA determined it cannot approve NDA in its present form and provides recommendations needed for resubmission​

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍confirm plans to move towards resubmission of Dsuvia NDA​

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍AcelRx ended Q3 with an estimated $67.9 million in cash and we will provide further financial updates on our Q3 earnings call​

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals-will request a meeting with FDA to discuss topics covered in CRL

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ received a complete response letter from FDA regarding its new drug application for Dsuvia, 30 MCG​

* AcelRx - in CRL, collection of additional data requested on at least 50 patients to assess safety of dsuvia dosed at maximum amount set in proposed labelling​

* AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in CRL, FDA recommended certain changes to directions for use to address use-related errors, including dropped tablets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.