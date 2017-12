Dec 11 (Reuters) - Acer Therapeutics Inc:

* ACER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* ACER THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS, TO SEEK REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR EDSIVO

* ACER THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO INVEST IN PRE-COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR EDSIVO, AMONG OTHERS