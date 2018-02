BRIEF-Aceto Q2 Loss Per Share $0.39

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aceto Corp:

* ACETO REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q2 SALES ROSE 36.4 PERCENT TO $171.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.05

* IN QUARTER, NET LOSS INCLUDES $13.9 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUES TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 10% TO 15%​

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.22 AND $0.32

* “AS WE LOOK TO SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018, OUR OPERATING ASSUMPTION IS GENERIC INDUSTRY HEADWINDS WILL NOT EASE IN NEAR TERM”

* EXPECT OVERALL RESULTS FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR TO BE “ONLY MODESTLY BETTER THAN FIRST HALF”

* 2018 ‍REPORTED DILUTED GAAP LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES AN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE OF $0.39 RELATED TO TCJA​

* IN 2018, SEES TOTAL GENERIC PRODUCT LAUNCHES OF 15 TO 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: