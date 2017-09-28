FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Achaogen awarded up to $18 million contract by BARDA
September 28, 2017 / 12:18 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Achaogen awarded up to $18 million contract by BARDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Achaogen Inc:

* Achaogen awarded up to $18 million contract by BARDA to support development of orally-administered antibacterial candidate C-Scape

* Achaogen-BARDA contract includes 9 month base period with committed funding of $12 million,option periods,if exercised,to raise value of award to $18 million​

* Achaogen Inc - ‍advance C-Scape through a streamlined development approach with an aim of initiating a pivotal Phase 3 trial next year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

