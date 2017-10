Sept 14 (Reuters) - Achieve Life Sciences Inc

* Achieve announces share purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund LLC

* Achieve Life Sciences - ‍Entered share purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund pursuant to which achieve may sell up to $11.0 million of shares

* Achieve Life Sciences - Intends to use net proceeds it receives from offering to advance clinical development of Cytisine, among others