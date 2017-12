BRIEF-Achillion Announces ACH-4471 Granted Orphan Drug Designation For The Treatment Of C3 Glomerulopathy

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACHILLION ANNOUNCES ACH-4471 GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF C3 GLOMERULOPATHY (C3G) AND THE INITIATION OF A PHASE 1 EXTENDED-RELEASE BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY

