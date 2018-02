Feb 26 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ACHILLION ANNOUNCES ACH-4471 RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN THE EUROPEAN UNION FOR THE TREATMENT OF C3 GLOMERULOPATHY

