BRIEF-Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g
November 14, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Achillion reports preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of c3g

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍greater than 50% improvement in proteinuria (albumin to creatinine ratio) after 14 days of oral dosing with ach-4471​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍improvement in complement alternative pathway biomarkers observed​

* Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest that ach-4471 may reverse ap hyperactivity in c3g​

* Achillion Pharma- ‍preliminary data from phase 2 trial suggest ach-4471 may have potential to reverse AP hyperactivity resulting in improvement in proteinuria​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
