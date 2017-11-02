BRIEF-ACI Worldwide Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.03

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ACI Worldwide Inc
* ACI Worldwide, Inc reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.01 billion to $1.025 billion
* ACI Worldwide Inc - raising lower end of 2017 revenue guidance
* ACI Worldwide Inc - revenue in Q3 was $226 million, up 3% from the same quarter last year
* Q3 revenue view $219.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ACI Worldwide Inc - FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $250 million to $255 million
* ACI Worldwide Inc says 12-month backlog decreased $10 million to $833 million and 60-month backlog decreased $13 million to $4.1 billion during quarter
* FY2017 revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: