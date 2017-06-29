BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics starts clinical trials of A-101 for treatment of common warts

June 29 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics initiates phase 2b clinical trials of A-101 for topical treatment of common warts

* ‍initiation of two phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate A-101 45 pct topical solution,investigational drug for treatment of common warts​

* ‍phase 2B studies will evaluate safety, tolerability and dose-frequency of A-101 45 pct compared with its vehicle (placebo)​

* ABT 240 patients to be randomized in two double-blinded trials which are being conducted at 30 investigational centers within U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: