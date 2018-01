BRIEF-Acm Research Announces Receipt Of Significant Saps Orders

Acm Research Inc:

* ACM RESEARCH ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF SIGNIFICANT SAPS ORDERS

* ACM RESEARCH INC - ORDERS REPRESENT BINDING PURCHASE COMMITMENTS TOTALING $38.1 MILLION FROM FIVE EXISTING CUSTOMERS

* ACM RESEARCH SAYS INTEND TO SHIP ORDERED TOOLS BY Q3 OF 2018

* ACM RESEARCH SAYS EXPECTS SALES PRICES OF TOOLS TO BE RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE IN 2018

* ACM RESEARCH SAYS RECEIVED ORDERS FOR WAFER-CLEANING TOOLS BASED ON ACM‘S PROPRIETARY SPACE ALTERNATED PHASE SHIFT (SAPS) TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: