Nov 3 (Reuters) - Acnb Corp

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27

* ACNB Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.66​

* ACNB Corp - qtrly ‍total revenues $17.5 million, up 40 percent​

* ACNB Corp - ‍net interest income increased $4.38 million to $13.56 million for Q3 of 2017 from same period in 2016​