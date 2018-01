Jan 29 (Reuters) - ACON HOLDING Inc :

* Says its technology subsidiary plans to divest its optical communication business and wireless communication business to its two wholly owned tech subsidiaries respectively

* Says the record date will be on March 1 (for optical communication business) and April 1 (for wireless communication business)

