FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 17, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda announces royalty monetization transactions for $53 million

* Acorda Therapeutics - A $40 million royalty monetization with healthcare royalty partners and a $13 million royalty monetization with H. Lundbeck A/S​

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - ‍ In return for payment to Acorda, HCR obtains right to receive royalty revenue on Fampyra payable by Biogen

* Acorda - ‍H. Lundbeck, Acorda amended license agreement for selincro to eliminate future royalty, milestone obligations on sale of Selincro outside U.S.

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - Transaction does not include potential future milestones to be paid by Biogen​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.