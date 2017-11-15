BRIEF-Acorda provides update on tozadenant development program

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Provides update on tozadenant development program
* Identified cases of agranulocytosis, possibly drug-related, in some cases associated with sepsis and death
* Discussions with FDA and DSMB ongoing
* Increased blood cell count monitoring to weekly in ongoing Phase 3 program for tozadenant
* Increased frequency of blood cell count monitoring for participants to weekly in phase 3 program of tozadenant for Parkinson’s Disease
* Paused new enrollment in long-term safety studies, pending further discussion with independent data safety monitoring board, FDA
* Including previously conducted Phase 2B study, about 890 patients have been exposed to tozadenant and 234 have been exposed to placebo
* Contingent on input from DSMB and FDA, continue to expect to report efficacy and safety results of double-blind phase 3 study in Q1 of 2018
* There have been seven cases of sepsis, all in tozadenant groups, five of which were fatal
* Four sepsis cases were associated with agranulocytosis in tozadenant groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: