BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics ‍announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA regarding its new drug application for Inbrija​

* Says it ‍has engaged in a constructive dialogue with FDA to determine most efficient path forward to resubmitting Inbrija NDA​

* Acorda Therapeutics - ‍based on interactions with FDA, co believes it can resubmit without a type a meeting, and therefore will not request such a meeting​

* Acorda Therapeutics - ‍reiterated that issues raised in RTF are addressable and that FDA has not requested or recommended additional clinical efficacy or safety studies​

* Says it ‍plans to resubmit NDA for ‍Inbrija​ as soon as possible​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wVLJJ8) Further company coverage:

