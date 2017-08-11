FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 11, 2017 / 10:46 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:

* Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business

* Says ‍recently reached an agreement to sell a majority stake in its HJX business to a third-party investor and operator​

* Acorn international inc - ‍to sell a majority stake in its HJX business to a third-party investor and operator​

* Acorn international inc - ‍agreement includes establishment of a joint venture that will be controlled and operated by such third party​

* Acorn international inc - ‍joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months​

* Says ‍under terms of agreement, joint venture will help liquidate a large stock of HJX inventory​

* Acorn international - ‍JV will help transition certain expenses on pro rata basis to JV and allow acorn to divest day-to-day operational management to third-party team​

* Says ‍joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.