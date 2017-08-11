BRIEF-Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acorn International Inc:
* Acorn International sells majority stake in HJX business
* Acorn international inc - agreement includes establishment of a joint venture that will be controlled and operated by such third party
* Acorn international inc - joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months
* Says under terms of agreement, joint venture will help liquidate a large stock of HJX inventory
* Acorn international - JV will help transition certain expenses on pro rata basis to JV and allow acorn to divest day-to-day operational management to third-party team
* Says joint venture is expected to be operational in coming months