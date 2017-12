Dec 7 (Reuters) - Acoustech Bhd:

* CO TO DISPOSE ABOUT 10 MILLION SHARES OF FORMOSA PROSONIC TECHNICS SDN TO FORMOSA PROSONIC INDUSTRIES FOR 10.6 MILLION RGT‍​

* EXPECTED TO REALISE AN ESTIMATED ONE-OFF LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF ABOUT 1.2 MILLION RGT BASED ON UNAUDITED MANAGEMENT ACCOUNTS AS AT 30 NOV 2017