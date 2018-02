BRIEF-Acquisitions drive Kingspan FY profit up 11 pct, warns on UK

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kingspan Group Plc:

* KINGSPAN - FY REVENUE INCREASES 18 PERCENT TO 3.7 BILLION EUR, UP 20 PERCENT PRE-CURRENCY

* KINGSPAN - FY TRADING PROFIT UP 11 PERCENT TO 377.5 MILLION EUR, + 14 PERCENT PRE-CURRENCY WITH ACQUISITIONS CONTRIBUTING 9 PERCENT

* KINGSPAN - GROUP TRADING MARGIN DOWN 70BPS TO 10.3 PERCENT, TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT TO 37.0 EUR CENTS

* KINGSPAN - INSULATED PANEL SALES GREW 17 PERCENT DESPITE THE SHARP SLOWDOWN IN THE UK TOWARDS YEAR END

* KINGSPAN - GROWING ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY INCREASINGLY EVIDENT IN UK MARKET ACTIVITY, PARTICULARLY NON-RESIDENTIAL SEGMENT

* KINGSPAN - UK HEADING INTO MORE DIFFICULT PHASE WITH CONFIDENCE EBBING AS GOVERNMENT WADES THROUGH ITS BREXIT QUAGMIRE

* KINGSPAN - VALUE OF ORDER INTAKE IN INSULATED PANELS DOWN OVER 15 PERCENT ON PRIOR YEAR SO FAR IN 2018

* KINGSPAN - 2018 OFF TO A RELATIVELY SLOW START, ALTHOUGH HEALTHY ORDERBOOK IN MOST REGIONS SHOULD SEE THAT IMPROVE THROUGH Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)