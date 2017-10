Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACSION LTD:

* HY ‍REVENUE OF 267 MILLION RAND VERSUS 247.4 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 28.4 CENTS VERSUS 29.7 CENTS YEAR AGO​

* ‍BOARD TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)