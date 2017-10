Sept 15 (Reuters) - Actcall Inc

* Says co’s unit Insight CO., LTD. plans to sign commitment line agreement worth 500 million yen, with The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited

* Says the term of agreement is from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2018

* Proceeds will be used for operating fund

