Aug 2 (Reuters) - ACTIA GROUP SA:

* Q2 REVENUE EUR 105.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 116.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 218.2 MILLION, DOWN 0.8 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE

* SEES CONSOLIDATION OF YEAR'S SALES

* CONFIRMS REVENUE TARGET BEYOND 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)