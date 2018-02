Feb 21 (Reuters) - Actic Group Ab:

* ACQUISITIONS AND INCREASED LOYALTY ENHANCES MEMBERSHIP BASE

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 229.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 216.4 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA AMOUNTED TO SEK 33.9 MILLION (25.7)‍​

* PROPOSES TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.50 (-) PER SHARE