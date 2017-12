Dec 14 (Reuters) - GROUPE ACTIPLAY SA:

* TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BORDEAUX AGREED TO PROROGATION OF 6 MTHS PERIOD OF OBSERVATION

* PLANS TO SUBMIT REPAYMENT PLAN TO COME OUT OF OBSERVATION PERIOD BEFORE END OF H1 2018