BRIEF-Active Biotech ‍provides updated information about company's financial situation​

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Active Biotech Ab:

* ‍PROVIDES UPDATED INFORMATION ABOUT COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL SITUATION​

* ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO SELL COMPANY‘S PROPERTY IN LUND AS A POSSIBLE WAY OF GENERATING ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY FOR COMPANY​

* ‍SALES PROCESS INITIATED BY BOARD REGARDING COMPANY‘S PROPERTY IN LUND IS ONGOING BUT HAS NOT YET LED TO COMPLETION​

* ‍CURRENTLY HAS LIQUIDITY DEEMED NECESSARY TO FINANCE OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF Q2 OF 2018​

* ‍LOAN DEBT AMOUNTED TO SEK 210.8 MILLION ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ACTIVE BIOTECH - UNLESS A SALE OF PROPERTY OR ANOTHER SOLUTION IS ACHIEVED, CO WILL LACK FUNDING TO ENSURE BUSINESS COMING TWELVE-MONTH PERIOD​

* ACTIVE BIOTECH - ‍ARPEGGIO STUDY RESULTS HAVE A DECISIVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF LAQUINIMOD IN PPMS