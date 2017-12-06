BRIEF-Activia Properties says new unit prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activia Properties Inc

* Says it will issue 31,090 units via public offering, with the issue price of 458,150 yen per unit (14.24 billion yen in total) and paid-in price of 443,657 yen per unit (13.79 billion yen in total)

* Subscription period from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8 and payment date on Dec. 13

* Says it will issue new units via private placement, with paid-in price of 443,657 yen per unit (up to 1.06 billion yen in total)

* Subscription date on Dec. 25 and payment date on Dec. 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XVL4UJ

