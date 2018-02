BRIEF-Activision Blizzard Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.77

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc:

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.77; QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49, QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUE OF $2.04 BILLION VERSUS $2.01 BILLION

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS HAD 385 MILLION MAUS IN THE QUARTER, UP FROM 384 MILLION LAST QUARTER

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-SEES CY 2018 GAAP NET REVENUE OF $7.35 BILLION, SEES CY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78, SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.45

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-SEES Q1 2018 GAAP NET REVENUE OF $1.82 BILLION, SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47, SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-Q4 GAAP EPS INCLUDES INCREMENTAL EXPENSE OF $1.03 DUE TO SIGNIFICANT DISCRETE TAX-RELATED ITEMS, INCLUDING TAX LAW CHANGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: