Jan 9 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc:

* ACUITY BRANDS SAYS ESTIMATES Q2 TAX EXPENSE TO BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION FOR DISCRETE ITEMS

* ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.94

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70

* Q1 SALES $842.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $879.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.11 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S