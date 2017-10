BRIEF-Acuity Brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.55

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc:

* Acuity Brands reports record quarterly and full-year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.55

* Q4 earnings per share $2.15

* Q4 sales $957.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $974.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acuity Brands Inc - management expects fiscal 2018 capital expenditures will approximate 2 percent of net sales

* Acuity Brands sees ”volatility in demand in some sales channels & geographies, with short-term volatility on hurricanes in Florida,Texas, Puerto Rico​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: