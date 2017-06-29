FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Acuity Brands reports Q3 earnings per share $1.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc

* Acuity Brands reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.15

* Q3 earnings per share $1.90

* Q3 sales $891.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $879.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Still see encouraging signs that support third-party forecasts for improvement in growth rates in calendar year 2018"

* Acuity Brands Inc - "Remain bullish regarding company's prospects for continued future profitable growth" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

