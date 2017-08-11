FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 11, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

* ‍Q2 net sales of $428.0 million, down 7.6% year over year​

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017​

* Acushnet Holdings - ‍consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis are expected to be in range of a decrease of 0.7% to an increase of 0.6% in 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $464.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acushnet Holdings Corp says qtrly ‍net income attributable to Acushnet improved by $20.4 million to $71.1 million​ - sec filing

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fx1Ud2] Further company coverage:

