FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 11, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Acushnet holdings sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.545 billion to $1.565 billion

* ‍Q2 net sales of $428.0 million, down 7.6% year over year​

* Acushnet Holdings Corp - ‍adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $220 to $230 million in 2017​

* Acushnet Holdings - ‍consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis are expected to be in range of a decrease of 0.7% to an increase of 0.6% in 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $464.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acushnet Holdings Corp says qtrly ‍net income attributable to Acushnet improved by $20.4 million to $71.1 million​ - sec filing

* FY2017 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2fx1Ud2] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.